CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The National Weather Service said a brief EF1 tornado touched down Sunday in Christian County.
A damage survey showed the tornado began at about 5:49 p.m. Sunday at a location three miles east-northeast of Sharpsburg. It ended about one minute later at a spot four miles east-northeast of Sharpsburg.
According to the survey report, a shed was demolished in the path of the storm along East 1900 North Road west of North 1300 East Road. The shed damage was thrown about a mile east-northeast, NWS officials said.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
