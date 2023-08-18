WATSEKA, Ill. (WAND) — The man accused in a shooting that left two people dead and another person injured has been charged with first degree murder.
According to the Watseka Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of W. North St. Thursday afternoon for a report of a shooting victim. Once on the scene, police discovered multiple shooting victims.
Watseka Police requested ISP DCI Zone 5 to investigate a double homicide that occurred in the 300 block of West North Street. WPD responded to the area for a shot’s fired call and found two people dead in a residence.
The victims are identified as 42-year-old Amanda Peterson and 38-year-old Joseph Robinson.
A 21- year-old man was also located with gunshot wounds and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
WPD took 44-year-old Scott E. Peterson of Kankakee into custody immediately following the incident. He is charged with first degree murder.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
