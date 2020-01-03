ROCKFORD, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect accused of taking a hostage during a standoff at a Rockford bank suffered Friday night, police said.
Dan O'Shea, chief of police in Rockford, told the media in a Friday night press briefing the suspect "willingly" left Heritage Credit Union (5959 E. State St.) and was arrested. He came outside with the hostage - a female bank employee - and was placed in handcuffs.
Authorities ushered the woman away from the scene. She went to a hospital late Friday to see if she was hurt.
Police are not releasing the identity of the suspect Friday. Rockford police and the FBI talked to him as the situation continued for six hours. A Winnebago County SWAT Team responded to the scene.
O'Shea said the suspect had warrants out for his arrest in Winnebago County. Authorities recovered a weapon from him, he added.
At about 2:45 p.m., Rockford police reported an armed robbery happened at Heritage Credit Union (5959 E. State St.). They said the suspect barricaded himself in the business with "one or more employees or customers" in a tweet.
UPDATE: At this time, one hostage is believed to be inside the credit union with the suspect. Officers are still working to resolve the incident peacefully.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) January 4, 2020
WREX reported a suspect went into the bank and demanded people leave, but not all people inside did. Police said crisis negotiators were involved in trying to establish contact with the suspect.
Multiple agencies responded to the scene, and the FBI's Chicago Field Office told NBC Chicago it's aware of the situation and is assisting law enforcement.
Authorities shut down parts of East State Street and Mulford Road. Several parking lots were also closed during the standoff.