URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist with a car has turned himself in.
On Sunday, Oct. 11, a westbound vehicle on U.S. 150 west of Mahomet did not stop and struck Dr. William Schuh, along with a fellow rider, who was not seriously hurt. Schuh died two days later at Carle Foundation Hospital, according to The News-Gazette, where he had spent 26 years as an employee.
According to Champaign County State's Attorney Julia Rietz, 41-year-old Robert F. O'Malley went to the Champaign County Jail at about noon Thursday and turned himself in. On Wednesday evening, a judge had issued a warrant for O'Malley, which carried a charge of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident resulting in death. This is a Class 1 felony charge.
While investigating the crash scene, Rietz said Illinois State Police discovered debris that helped them learn a white Ford Mustang from between the model years of 2010 and 2014 had hit Dr. Schuh. In addition, nearby businesses supplied police with video showing the car.
Rietz said authorities learned details from people that suggested O'Malley owned a vehicle like the Ford Mustang. They also found out he confessed his involvement to a friend, she added, along with information about the car being at O'Malley's father's property, which was outside of Farmer City.
On Wednesday evening, police obtained and served a search warrant for this property, through which they found a 2014 Mustang. Rietz said the vehicle "had damage consistent with damage that would have been caused in the crash."
Bond on O'Malley's warrant is set at $500,000. He has a court date set for Friday.
The felony charge against the suspect could mean a sentence of probation to four to 15 years in prison if he is found guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.