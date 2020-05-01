BEECHER CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Two suspects accused of involvement in the cover-up a woman's murder were formally arraigned on charges.
Illinois State Police reported 29-year-old Paris woman Kimberly Mattingly as missing on April 15. Investigators said 36-year-old Christopher Glass shot her multiple times on April 6, then worked with 37-year-old Aaron Kaiser to bury her body in rural Beecher City.
Authorities found her body on April 29 near 15852 N. 1st St.
Glass is formally charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of concealment of a homicidal death. Kaiser faces one charge of concealment of a homicidal death.
Glass' bail is staying at $5 million. A judge set Kaiser's bail at $750,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.