SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Two suspects accused of involvement in a February armed robbery are wanted by Springfield police.
Officers are asking the public to help identify the two male suspects, who were captured on video at a Family Dollar in Springfield, located at 1155 N. 9th St. Police said the crime occurred at about 7:19 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 14.
According to police, after the suspects entered the store, one approached a cashier, showed a handgun and demanded money. The cashier tried to flee but was battered and forced to give money to the suspects.
Police said the armed suspect is 5-foot-10 to 6 feet tall in height with a stocky build. The suspects fled on foot following the robbery.
Anyone with information about this crime should call Springfield police at (217)788-8325 or Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427. A tip can also be submitted online.
