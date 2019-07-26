WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) - Summertime for some central Illinois families means vacation, time at the pool or relaxation, but for the Maddox Family summertime means early mornings and long days because it is time to harvest their famous sweet corn.
The Maddox Sweet Corn Farm started 25 years ago with just a few rows. Now, the farm has 80 acres of sweet corn fields. That adds up to nearly 2 million ears of sweet corn for hungry people to enjoy.
Ted Maddox is the co-owner of Maddox Sweet Corn Farm and said this is his busy time of the year.
"We hire local young men and women, FFA members, high school kids," explained Maddox. "They come out here and work for us."
Maddox does not do all the harvesting on his own. He hires a number of teens from around the area to help. Maddox said a lot of times he is the teen's first job experience.
"I try to mold them into better people, so when they go out to get careers I get them work experience they can remember," explained Maddox.
Jacey and Sierra Centola are students at Sangamon Valley High School, and this is their second year working for Maddox. The girls said they do a variety tasks besides picking sweet corn. Workers also pick vegetables like tomatoes, potatoes and green beans. The girls also will work the stand and sell the produce they helped pick.
"I've learned self-discipline," said Sierra. "Making myself get up early and not letting the heat get to me."
The 17-year-olds said this job can be tough, but they feel it is preparing them for their future.
"I also work the stand and I'm learning to help them [customers] and see what they want," explained Jacey.
Maddox said he has seen a number of teens come through his farm. He explained a lot of times when he hires workers they have no idea how sweet corn is grown or how it is harvested. He feels while it is just a summer job, working for him is going to make a lasting impact on the lives of these teenagers.
"They are learning to save their money and learning the value of the dollar and how hard it is to earn," explained Maddox. "They are learning respect for themselves and the people they work for and the product they are working with."
Maddox Sweet Corn is ready for people to enjoy. They already have stands up around the area. For more information click here or to see more on Facebook click here.