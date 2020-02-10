CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WAND) - Over 50 fire fighters helped fight a massive fire in Cerro Gordo on Monday.
Officials say, 15 departments were called to a home in the 200 block of West Carter Street around 7:30 p.m.
Flames could be seen pouring from the Victorian style home in a Facebook live video from viewers.
According to Cerro Gordo Fire Department Capt. Michael Powell, the cause of the fire remains under investigation on Tuesday.
Powell said when they arrived they had issues with two fire hydrants on scene. One hydrant wouldn't work and another kept "seizing" but eventually started working. Tankers had to be brought in to pump water.
Over 300,000 gallons of water was used to put out the flames.
Officials say the back of the home collapsed. The house is a total loss.
The family was not home at the time of the fire. They have only lived in the home for about a year.