(WAND) – Parents will have two drop off locations for old car seats next month so they can be recycled.
Walmart and Target will now accept old car seats. Target has participated in the exchange before, while Walmart is hosting their event for the first time.
Target’s trade in starts on Sept. 3 and goes until Sept. 13. Parents can get a coupon for 20 percent off on a new car seat, stroller or other baby products for turning in the car seat.
Walmart will start their event from Sept. 16-30. For the trade in you will get a $30 store gift card for your old seat.