CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Tax season will end tomorrow, and tax specialists are reminding people to file before it's too late.
A few things have changed this year with Covid tax credits which caused refunds to be a little smaller than anticiapted.
“Refunds have changed very drastically from 2021 to 2022 because of all the Covid special tax laws that were available during 2021 trying to get people to go back to work.” said Jackson Hewitt Manager, Chris Brown.
Brown warns that if people choose to file for an extension, to be careful.
“The extension is what’s known as a 2848 extension of time to file your taxes. But it’s not an extension of time to pay. Many people think that gives them time to pay their taxes until October but that's not the case. Interest starts accruing after tomorrow. So, if someone thinks they're going to owe, they really need to file at least an extension, so they avoid the penalty." said Brown.
