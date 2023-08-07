TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A home in Taylorville was destroyed by a tornado in Sunday's storms.
The Christian County Sheriff's Office shared that a home at 1580 North 1600 East Rd. was a complete loss from the tornado.
The occupants were not home at the time of the storm.
Several other homes received minor damage.
There have been no reports of injuries so far.
The main area that was hit in Taylorville was 800 East and 1800 North Road.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.