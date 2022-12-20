TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A Kroger store that has been closed since the end of July is set to reopen on December 21.
Kroger Central Division announced its intention to reopen the Taylorville store that was closed due to asbestos.
According to Illinois EPA, a complaint was filed expressing concern about renovation/demolition activities taking place in the Kroger. Illinois EPA conducted an inspection of the property and observed that SSI, a licensed asbestos contractor, has been conducting asbestos removal operations at the property. Removal operations have rendered asbestos-containing material (ACM) friable, which can cause the uncontrolled discharge of asbestos fibers into the environment.
Kroger said, "State-approved and licensed professionals have made the desired repairs, and extensive testing confirms the store can be readied to serve customers again."
The store employed around 90 people before closing. Some employees transferred to different Kroger stores, some took leaves of absence, and some found other jobs. In order to re-staff the store, Kroger held hiring fairs at the Taylorville Public Library on December 9 and 16.
“I am so proud of the way the community has reached out to every one of our associates,” said store leader Robin Gross, “reassuring them Taylorville will be back to support them, letting them know how much they were missed because the Kroger team is like family to them and they want us to come home. The community has been overwhelmingly supportive.”
The store reopens Wednesday, December 21 at 6 a.m. with a brief ceremony at 8 a.m.
