TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has issued a Seal Order on a Taylorville grocery store.
Director John J. Kim has issued a Seal Order on the Kroger on East Bidwell in Taylorville along with all dumpsters and transfer containers associated with the store. According to IEPA everyone was removed from the store on Friday and the store was sealed to the public.
According to Illinois EPA, a complaint was filed expressing concern about renovation/demolition activities taking place in the Kroger. Illinois EPA conducted an inspection of the property on Friday and observed that SSI, a licensed asbestos contractor, has been conducting asbestos removal operations at the property. Removal operations have rendered asbestos-containing material (ACM) friable, which can cause the uncontrolled discharge of asbestos fibers into the environment.
Illinois EPA said inspectors observed that SSI had constructed a containment, but material had escaped the containment and was observed within areas of the building accessible to the public.
Illinois EPA requested that the renovation/demolition activities cease, and that the building be closed to the public.
The agency has sealed the building and all dumpsters and transfer containers associated with the grocery store until all investigation and remediation determined necessary by the Illinois EPA has taken place.
The referral asks the Illinois Attorney General’s Office to represent the Illinois EPA and obtain a preliminary injunctive order against Kroger and SSI to cease further illegal discharge of asbestos into the environment.
Illinois EPA has requested Kroger and SSI take numerous additional actions, including securing the facility and all dumpsters and transfer containers; forbidding any unauthorized entry;and prohibiting entry of any person into the facility, except those approved by the Illinois EPA and licensed by the Illinois Department of Public Health to perform asbestos remediation activities.
Kroger Seal Order/2The Seal Order will remain in effect until it is rescinded by the Illinois EPA.Only persons authorized, in writing, by the Illinois EPA may access the sealed portion of the property to conduct removal, disposal, or associated activities consistent with the Illinois Environmental Protection Act, Illinois Pollution Control Board regulations adopted thereunder, and any other applicable federal, State, or local law.
