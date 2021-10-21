TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Out of five grants awarded, Taylorville's police department is the only one from central Illinois to receive a state grant approved by the Illinois Criminal Justice Authority.
The grant is part of a program called the Community Law Enforcement Partnership & Other First Responder for Deflection & Substance Abuse Treatment Act. Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler said the other four agencies to get the grants are in the Chicago area.
Taylorville will receive $105,017 in state funds to implement the community law enforcement partnership program.
Wheeler said there are many ways the grant will help Taylorville police. It will allow the Safe Passage Program to expand and conduct more community outreach programs. Other improvements include education for youth and training officers in mental health.
"This grant will give TPD more tools to help others and fight the war on drugs," Wheeler said. "I am very humbled that we were chosen and proud of all the hard work my employees do daily. This grant shows that TPD is making a difference. The city council will have to vote to adopt this grant and its contents at our next board meeting."
