CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Taylorville Township officials warned certain roads are impassable as they sent plows home for the night.
Earlier Wednesday evening, leaders said they were sending plows home as day turned to night for safety.
They said roads running east and west, including Langleyville Road, will be closed. The roads are "impassable," officials said, noting they had "drifted shut" as drivers came back after one pass through.
Drivers are asked to stay home.
Plows are expected to be back out early Thursday morning, but conditions are not expected to improve by then.
