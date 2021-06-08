URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A 17-year-old suspect accused of killing an Urbana man in a 2020 shooting will be tried in adult Champaign County court.
Amari Robinson, who is from Joliet, is charged with the first-degree murder of Martin Morrow, 29. Morrow's body was found by authorities at about 2 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8, in the 300 block of West William Street near Duncan Road in Champaign, The News-Gazette reports.
Prosecutors said the suspect and victim knew each other and had been with others at a cookout earlier in the day in Champaign. He and his girlfriend had gone to lie down in their bedroom when Robinson and others asked them to join in to "do a lick," or commit a robbery. Morrow and a total of five people left the home, per Assistant State's Attorney Kristin Alferink, and Morrow was found shortly after in the middle of the road.
Police said they think the robbery was a ruse to lure the victim out of his home. No evidence was found of a robbery happening, per the newspaper.
Alferink declined to comment about a motive Robinson could have had. Authorities are continuing to investigation the role others who where there might have had in the murder.
Robinson was arrested Sunday in Joliet on an unrelated gun charge. She is in Champaign County Tuesday, where she has two pending juvenile delinquency cases. The murder charge against her came down on the same day.
The unresolved Champaign County juvenile cases include one for domestic battery in 2021 and one for possession of a stolen vehicle in 2020.
Robinson is held in he Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center. She is scheduled to be in court Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.