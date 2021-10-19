CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Texas Roadhouse is offering a tuition reimbursement program for team members interested in pursuing a college degree.
As part of this, the Champaign location is offering a hiring event for filling both full and part-time jobs. Any team member who works 30 hours or more a week that qualifies for benefits will be eligible for $5,250 in annual reimbursement for classes at an accredited university, where a C average is maintained.
"Texas Roadhouse offers rewarding and fun career opportunities – complete with competitive pay, based on experience. The restaurants believe in putting people first and promoting from within," a press release from the company said. "The company encourages 'Roadies' to love what they do today and prepare for tomorrow through extensive training and opportunities for advancement. In 2020, Texas Roadhouse spent more than $20 million in COVID Pay, COVID relief, and bonuses for employees."
In-person interviews are being offered for interested applicants. Click here to schedule one online. Interviews can be reserved by registering online in advance, and interviews will happen on Monday, Oct. 25 at participating locations, including Champaign.
