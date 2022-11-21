DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The doors will be open at the Inn on Thanksgiving. The Good Samaritan Inn in Decatur is providing free hot meals to those in need and anyone who simply desires a meal.
“We’re open 365, every holiday, every snow storm and we’re going to be helping our traditional patrons of course and anybody that needs a hot meal,” Executive Director Nickey Besser tells WAND News. “So, we’re going to have turkey, cornbread stuffing, green bean casserole, roasted potatoes and we also had a church donate a ton of pies. So, we’re very, very fortunate.”
Meals will be served 11:30am – 1pm. Good Samaritan Inn will also be serving meals to those in need on Christmas day.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
