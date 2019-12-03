(WAND) - Thanksgiving leftovers are almost better than the actual dinner, but how long are they safe to eat?
Here is a breakdown.
Turkey:
If you refrigerated the bird within two hours of cooking, as recommended by food safety experts, you should not eat the meat more than three to four days after it was cooked. Leftover turkey can be stored and consumed up to three months after you cooked it if you put it in the freezer.
Gravy:
If it is homemade it is OK to eat one to two days after Thanksgiving if stored in the refrigerator. It will last two to three months in the freezer
Stuffing/dressing:
If stored properly in the fridge, stuffing or dressing is good to eat up to three to four days after you cooked it. It will last about a month in the freezer.
Mashed potatoes, yams and green bean casserole:
These are safe to eat for about three to five days after being cooked if they are stored in the fridge. They are good for ten to 12 months in the freezer!
Pumpkin pie:
It is only good for three to four days after being cooked if it is stored in the refrigerator. It can last up to two months in the freezer.
Apple pie:
It is good to eat up to two days after it was cooked if you have stored it outside of the refrigerator. If refrigerated, it will be good for four to five days. Freezing it will keep it good for one to two months.
Wine:
An open bottle of wine should be OK for three to five days in the refrigerator.
Bread:
If it is a soft-crusted bread, like soft dinner rolls, it will be OK to eat four to five days after it was baked, if it is left unrefrigerated. Hard-crusted breads will only be good for one to two days on your counter. Freezing either type of bread will keep it good for two to three months.