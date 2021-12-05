DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - The Avon Theater, although closed during certain years has been standing in Decatur for 105 years. It's seen a lot.
"The Avon has survived to pandemics two world wars. And it's still here, and it's still going strong," said Skip Huston, Head Honcho at the theatre.
When it opened it was quite something for its time.
"The Avon was not built as a vaudeville house like the Lincoln [Theatre] was. The Avon was built only for movies....and it was very remarkable for its time," Huston said. The Avon was just getting started in the time of silent films
"The opening day was November 28, of 1916. They showed a movie called the Fall of a Nation. [In the photo] you can see the theater and it's essentially the same layout," Huston said. Since then countless family nights, dates, and anticipation have filled these rooms.
"We have a girl who has worked for us since she was 15. And she's 28. Now, whose grandparents met in this lobby, her grandpa great grandpa was an usher. And her great grandma came here on a date," Huston said.
Now, they are still relying on the community in order to stay strong. Their revenue comes from popcorn and other treats.
