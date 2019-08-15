SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Darden Foundation gave a $3,000 grant to the Central Illinois Foodbank.
The money will be used to get about 12,000 pounds of fresh produce.
"Making sure that our neighbors have consistent access to nutritious foods, especially fresh produce, is a high priority for the Foodbank," said Pam Molitoris, executive director of Central Illinois Foodbank. "We are grateful to The Darden Foundation for supporting our efforts to alleviate hunger in central and southern Illinois."
Central Illinois Foodbank is one of 193 food banks to get funding from The Darden Foundation.
