DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater announces the next headlining act for 2021, The Bobby Lyle Dave Stryker Billy Rogers Tribute Band.
The concert is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11, and will feature Jazz Keyboard star Bobby Lyle and Jazz Guitar great Dave Stryker as they co-lead an all-star group and dedicate their show in memory of the late, great guitarist Billy Rogers.
In honor of the special concert, all proceeds will benefit Crossing Healthcare and substance abuse disorder treatment.
All of the musicians were friends and performed with the legendary guitarist Billy Rogers who is considered one of the finest ever and made his mark with The Crusaders before his untimely passing of a drug overdose in 1978.
Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 10:00 A.M. at devonamphitheater.com, or by calling the Decatur Park District Administration office at (217) 422-5911.
