SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Wednesday kicked off the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Illinois, Illinois Realtors and Visit Springfield's last Architecture Scavenger Hunt for 2020.
The Kick-Off will occur on Tuesday, Oct. 6, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. outside of the Springfield Visitor's Center, which is located on the corner of 6th Street and Adams Street.
People can pick up or drop off a hunt map there.
The first 20 people to complete a hunt map on Oct. 6 receive $10 Downtown Bucks at the Kick-Off!
Downtown Bucks are cash vouchers that can be used at participating downtown businesses, with a limit of one per family.
Anyone who can't make it the Kick-Off can still take part and be eligible for a prize drawing.
Stop by the Visitor's Center any time between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. the week of Oct. 7 and Oct. 9 to pick up or drop off a hunt map. The last day to pick up or drop off a hunt map is at the Farmers Market (DSI Information Booth) on Saturday, Oct. 10, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
After completing the scavenger hunt map anytime from Tuesday, Oct. 6 to Saturday, Oct. 10, correctly answer all eight hunt questions and include contact details to be entered into a drawing to receive up to $100 in Downtown Bucks!
First place gets $100, second gets $50 and third will take home $20. Other prizes include more gift cards and merchandise from downtown businesses.
Winners will be announced on Saturday, Oct. 10 after the Farmers Market.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.