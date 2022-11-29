DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Vermilion County War Museum will collect Christmas greeting cards through December 21st for veterans.
The card collection began just a few years ago. Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the museum collected over 900 cards. This year, they are hoping to collect even more.
"We're aiming for one thousand to twelve hundred to be collected this year and we'll distribute those through the VA and also we're looking to go to nursing homes. assisted living facilities, people who are homebound, and even distribute some to the homeless," said board member Larry Weatherford.
The main goal for the card drive is for veterans in Vermilion County to know that someone cares and that they aren't alone for the holidays.
“Just the fact that they may be alone, especially our aging veterans from the Korean War, even Vietnam War veterans many of those and the few remaining World War II vets. We want them to know that we’re thinking of them, and somebody cares, and that the community does and the community of Danville and Vermilion County,” stated Weatherford.
The museum will also have free admission from December 3rd through December 9th, including National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, December 7th. People can bring cards to donate during this time as well.
“On Saturday we’re having a special open house to officially kick it off. We’d like to have people stop by, they get to tour for free, bring us a card, or two if you’d like, and drop those off,” mentioned Weatherford.
People can drop cards off Tuesdays through Fridays from 12pm to 4pm and on Saturdays from 10am to 4pm.
