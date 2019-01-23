DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A local favorite for fried chicken is now in a new location.
The Wagon officially opened for business on Wednesday around 11 a.m. According to the owner, they are still waiting for furniture and for their point of sale system, but are excited to be open.
The restaurant announced they'd be moving from their Jasper Street location to 3190 North Woodford in Decatur in November.
Owner Flash said his staff has done a marvelous job getting the new location ready. In a Facebook post he said he tips his hat to the contractors that pitched in to make this possible.