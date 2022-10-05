WAPELLA, Ill. (WAND) – The Road Commissioner in Wapella Township resigned and paid the township more than $27,000 for personal expenses charged to a township credit card. But the township board in this small Dewitt County community decided not to seek prosecution after receiving a check.
“I think somebody ought to be prosecuted,” Wapella resident Mike Fuller told the WAND News I-TEAM. “You can’t rob a bank and pay the money back and not have repercussions.”
The road commissioner, Eldon Cusey, used the credit card for just under three years. During that time he used the card for a taxpayer financed spending spree that grew each year. His purchases included more than 100 packages of beer in 2021 with 30 cans in each package. He purchased live chickens, garden tools, seed, hoodies and a refrigerator purchased in Springfield for $799.99. Since it was a government credit card no sales tax was charged.
While the township board decided not to seek Cusey’s prosecution the Dewitt County Sheriff's Office filled out a report indicating Cusey had taken receipts and cut out personal purchases. He then photocopied the receipts and turned the photocopies into the township clerk. The report was sent to the States Attorney who then forwarded the information to the Public Integrity Bureau of the Illinois Attorney Generals office which accepted the case for possible prosecution on September 1, 2022.
