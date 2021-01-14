THOMASBORO, Ill. (WAND) - The mayor of Thomasboro, who saw backlash for remarks made on social media after he visited the U.S. Capitol on the day of the riots, has issued an apology statement.
Mayor Tyler Evans said in an online video posted after the Capitol breach that he did not go inside, but was on the steps. He also said the time he spent in Washington was "exhilarating, euphoric, and without violence."
Since hearing from the public, he issued remarks saying "I unequivocally condemn" the violence that occurred on Jan. 6.
Evans said he was peacefully exercising his constitutional right to voice concerns and support Congress members when he went to the Capitol that day. He said he had "no desire, plan or incentive to take part in any extreme acts" and was there to rally and protest.
His statement went on to say the following:
"Before I had a full understanding of the actions of rioters who stormed the Capitol, I shared a video reflecting on my experience with the tens of thousands of peaceful protestors that day. As a result, my remarks were not fully informed on what happened inside the Capitol by extremists. I take full responsibility for any hurt my words caused, and for that, I am sorry.
"The United States of America is the greatest country in the world in part because thousands of Americans like me can protest election results. But, under no circumstances do I condone or support any action to damage property, attack members of Congress, or our institutions. The people who committed these crimes don't speak for the majority of the 75 million Americans who voted for President Trump, and they surely don't speak for me.
My heart goes out to the families of Officer Howard Liebengood, Officer Brian D. Sicknick, and all those who were hurt protecting the Capitol that day. My sincere thanks go out to the men and women of the United States Capitol Police who protect our democracy every day."
