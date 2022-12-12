CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Ebertfest returns to Champaign's Virginia Theatre for a 23rd time next year.
Tickets are now on sale for Ebertfest 2023. The long-running film festival will take place from April 19-22, 2023.
Started in 1999 as "Roger Ebert's Overlooked Film Festival," the event has returned every year with the exception of 2020.
Individual Festival Passes are $200 plus a per-ticket processing fee of $10. With reserve seating, individuals who purchase a pass can reserve the same seat in the theater for all performances. Passes give access to all twelve or more movie screenings in addition to guest talks and panel-discussions. Previous guests have included Richard Roeper, Leonard Maltin, and Werner Herzog.
2023's film schedule has not been selected yet but other festival information can be found at the Virginia Theatre's website as well as Ebertfest.com.
