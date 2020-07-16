SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The United States Census Bureau said the census takes place only once every ten years.
"It's every year that ends in zero," Cook said. "You look at the Constitution, and it's right there − Article I, Section II − that we should make a complete count of the resting population."
Cook said the goal is to count every living person in the United States. Even though the Census Bureau is continuing its efforts to do so, Cook said time is running out.
"Self-response is the best response," Cook said. "You can do that now. You can do that today, if you haven't responded."
The national average for the 2020 Census self-response rate is 62 percent. Sangamon County has surpassed that number with a response rate of 70 percent.
"Given the current conditions of COVID, with everyone social distancing and staying home, we've actually been able to surpass our projections for online self-response," Cook said
According to Cook, the goal is to get to 100 percent. Cook said the census is important for determining two important things.
"It's about political representation, which we call power," Cook said. "These seats in the House of Congress are portioned accurately based on counting every body once only. Then the state takes that information, and they use it to redraw districts, and it also effects change when it comes to school districts."
Cook said the census is also important because of the federal funding attached to the population count.
"It's about the federal funds," Cook said. "There's more than $675 billion, some estimate it to $1.5 trillion, every year in federal funds. Every year, that's used for much needed social services."
If people don't respond to the census by mid-August, Cook said door-to-door canvassing begins.
"We start knocking on doors, encouraging people to respond," Cook said. "We'll be using PPE. We'll have masks on."
Cooks said this survey, that takes only a couple minutes to fill out, impacts communities for the next 10 years.
"If you don't want someone coming to your home, knocking on your door, please respond now," Cook said.
Anyone can fill out the census online here.
