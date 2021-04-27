SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect was caught on camera stealing a tip jar from a Springfield business.
This occurred Monday at The Taco Joint, located at 230 1/2 S. Grand Ave. E. In a Facebook post, company leaders said $12 was stolen.
"We only hope you give our beloved tip jar a much better life," the post said.
Leaders said they're now looking for a new tip jar and want to know where they might be able to find one.
