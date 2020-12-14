SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WAND) - Police in Mississippi are searching for the people who abandoned a little boy at a Goodwill donation center.
The child (who appears to be about 2 years old) was left with only a note and a plastic bag with a change of clothes around 9:40 Monday morning at a Goodwill drop off location in Southaven, Mississippi.
Surveillance video captured images of both a man and a woman associated with the incident and the vehicle they were driving when the child was abandoned.
Police said the child has been unable to give his name or the names of his parents or relatives.
Southaven Detectives are desperately seeking any information on this child.
If you recognize the child or have any information, call call SPD at 662-393-8652.
