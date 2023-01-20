DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)-Police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old child who died after allegedly falling down a flight of stairs.
According to police, on January 19, around 12:05 a.m., Danville Police responded to the OSF Emergency Room in reference to a three-year-old female child being treated for serious injuries.
Police said upon arrival officers met with family members who stated the child had been injured at home from falling down a flight of stairs.
Medical personnel attempted to provide treatment for the child but she was unresponsive and pronounced deceased.
Danville Police said preliminary medical reports suggest the child died of blunt force trauma.
Police are currently investigating this incident and the nature of the injuries, at this time no other information is being released.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.