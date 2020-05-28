MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A tornado was spotted just outside of Raymond on Thursday evening.
WAND-TV reporter Doug Wolfe spotted the tornado on Interstate 55 just outside of Raymond at about 5:45 p.m.
The Chris-Mont Emergency Management Agency said the tornado was 1 1/2 miles southwest of the intersection of N 22nd Avenue and I-55.
Damage was reported to an outbuilding with a partial roof removed and a larger machine shed with door damage. Luckily there are no injuries
The Farmersville, Waggoner and Raymond fire departments assisted in spotting the tornado. The tornado stayed on the ground for approximately 1 1/2 miles with a north east movement prior to dissipating right before the interstate.
A woman who lives on the farm where the damage was reported said everyone is OK. They reported a tree was down on the west side of the house and the roof was ripped off the barn. The home on the farm is fully intact.
Just 15 minutes later NWS confirmed a tornado was spotted near Harvel in Christian County. It's not believed the tornadoes are related.
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Christian and Montgomery counties around 6:30 p.m. The Chris-Mont Emergency Management Agency said radar indicated a rotation.
They said the tornado would mainly track across rural areas of southwestern Christian County.
The warning expired at 6:45. Chrisitan County Sheriff Bruce Kettlecamp said they have no reports of damage in their county as of 7:45 p.m.
