KINCAID, Ill. (WAND) - A transformer exploded at a Kincaid power plant, Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp tells WAND-TV.
He says one of the Kincaid Generation LLC's main transformers exploded in one of the facility's buildings. Video from Timmy Wadkins shows a bright flash and smoke in the air at the plant.
Kettelkamp says there are no injuries and all employees are accounted for Thursday night. It's unclear when exactly the transformer exploded.
The fire caused by the explosion is believed to be contained as of 11 p.m.