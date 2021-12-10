DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur will be one of three hosts for Christmas trees honoring fallen American heroes this year.
According to American Gold Star Families, there are three locations playing host to a Fallen Heroes Tree of Honor. Hosts include the Peoria River Front Museum, the Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington and the Decatur Civic Center.
The trees include 300 hand crafted ornaments of the military service men and women who gave their lives defending the country. Each ornament will carry the rank, name, birth and date of death, branch and state of each person who served.
