PEORIA, Ill. (WAND)- The woman Brendt Christensen dated in Spring 2017 resumed her testimony Thursday in Christensen's federal trial.
Prosecutors continued to play audio recordings made by Terra Bullis of conversations with Christensen in the weeks after Yingying Zhang's disappearance.
At one point in the recordings, Christensen encourages Bullis not to talk to investigators.
"Nothing you can tell them is actually going to help me or you or (my wife)," Christensen said. "I gave them all the information I could possibly give them that will help find her."
Christensen suggests that whoever kidnapped Yingying Zhang "kidnapped the wrong person," and suggested that the disappearance of a sex worker or ex-convict would have gained far less attention.
"Think about who the victim is this time. It was an international student who was relatively successful," Christensen said. "The only reason this ever got any attention is because of specific details like that."
Christensen can also be heard discussing serial killers like Ted Bundy at some length. Bullis can be heard offering a listening ear about the investigation.
"You know, I wish I could talk a little more freely, but I'm still kind of paranoid they're listening to me," Christensen said. "The unfortunate thing about all of this is that ... the number one way people get caught with any crime ... they tell someone."
During the conversation, Christensen told Bullis that, on the day of Zhang's disappearance, he had been driving around trying to clear his head and even drove past Bullis's home. She ask why he did not contact her, but he told her he believed she was busy that day.
Prosecutors also showed text message conversations from that day in which Bullis sends Christensen a lengthy text about the value of their relationship. The conversation showed Christensen sending a brief, unrelated text hours later.