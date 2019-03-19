SAINT PAUL, Minn. (WAND)- A federal judge has delayed the trial of the Ford County man charged with leading a multi-state crime spree that included firebombing a Minnesota mosque.
Authorities say Michael Hari led a militia group called “The White Rabbits” which they say bombed the mosque, tried bombing a Champaign clinic, destroyed railroad tracks near Effingham, robbed Walmart stores and invaded an Indiana home.
Three other men have pleaded guilty to taking part in the crime spree.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Hildy Bowbeer Tuesday ordered Hari’s trial delayed from April to September 30, 2019. Jury selection is scheduled to begin September 17, 2019.