WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A driver is accused of striking a state trooper’s vehicle after state police had pulled over another car.
The crash happened after 6 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 80 westbound at mile post 128, state police say. Both cars were stopped in the left lane and the trooper had directed the driver of the Nissan Altima they stopped to pull onto the shoulder.
Troopers say a 2014 Ford Fusion, driven by 45-year-old Rodolfo Mejia, was also in the left lane before he failed to yield and slammed into the rear of the squad car. They say the Ford then hit the back of the Nissan. The impact of the crash caused both the squad car and the Nissan to veer off the road. The Ford ended up in a ditch and caught fire.
Witnesses helped get Mejia out of the car before the fire started. The trooper and Nissan driver were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Mejia, who is from Channahon, is charged with driving under the influence and violating “Scott’s Law”, which requires all cars to slow down or change lanes when approaching an emergency vehicle or vehicle with hazard lights on.
“Please avoid a tragedy from occurring by making responsible driving choices before getting behind the wheel,” stated ISP District 5 Commander, Captain David Schneider. “Emergency personnel risk their lives daily to protect the public. We ask the public to please obey all traffic laws, including Scott’s Law, to help protect the lives of our troopers, and all members of the public.”
Over 12 troopers in Illinois have been struck in crashes in 2019. One of those crashes was fatal.