MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) - Trooper Todd Hanneken was known as a community man - someone who was selfless and always willing to lend a helping hand.
While on duty, Trooper Todd Hanneken died in a single car crash along Rt. 10 in Bondville on Thursday.
He was known as a friend, mentor and also a man of faith. Father Steven Arisman with St. Francis Solanus in Quincy was a priest at Our Lady of the Holy Spirit for 4 years and had the pleasure of knowing Todd Hanneken and his family.
"Todd was truly a wonderful man that was always looking out for others," he said.
Father Arisman shared the memory of Hanneken and his wife helping prepare an emergency plan for the church. They planned for things like a weather emergency, like flooding, or a more serious emergency, like an active shooter.
Father Arisman recalled Hanneken and his family always sitting in the same spot every mass. It wasn't out of tradition or getting the best view of the priest. Father Arisman said Hanneken picked that specific spot so he could see all the doors into the establishment.
"His was the greatest vantage point. He could see the whole church, what was happening and what was going on from his spot," Father Arisman explained. "If someone is going to come in and produce harm against this place, he would be able to see it before it actually came about."
Hanneken was known for his selflessness and willingness to help. Father Arisman hopes when people see Hanneken's face or hear his name, they will be inspire to help and lend a helping hand.
"When we look at Todd, at who he was and what he was I hope we look at someone of selfless service and that people can be inspired to do the same in their lives," he said. "Whether it be as a trooper or maybe their encounters with troopers."
