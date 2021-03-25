BONDVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A state trooper was killed in a Thursday morning crash in Champaign County, per Illinois State Police.
Illinois State Police confirmed a state trooper was involved in a crash in Champaign County. In a Thursday evening press conference, troopers said the person killed was Todd Hanneken. Click here to watch this press conference.
The single-car crash happened just before 10:45 a.m. Thursday morning on Route 10 in Bondville. Bondville is off of Interstate 72 about five miles west of Champaign.
Troopers said Hanneken's squad car was westbound on Route 10 when it left the roadway, hit a pole and then struck a tree. Hanneken died at Carle Foundation Hospital at 11:45 a.m. Thursday.
Hanneken is survived by his wife, Shelly, and sons, Nick and Ben. His father was a retired state trooper.
He went by the nickname "Happy," ISP Director Brendan Kelly said Thursday.
"Todd was a great trooper who bravely dedicated his life to the service of others," Kelly said in the press conference.
In 2019, Hanneken was honored by Illinois State Police for saving a man from a burning vehicle. The rescue happened on May 8, 2018, when a series of crashes occurred on Interstate 57. Traffic was backed up after a semi hit the rear of an Illinois Department of Transportation vehicle.
When the IDOT vehicle was thrown into another car and into the median, it burst into flames. The driver's side door was pinned when another car was pushed up against the vehicle.
While citizens arrived with fire extinguishers, Hanneken jumped on the hood and broke out the vehicle's windshield. IDOT driver Andrew Bergan was saved.
Hanneken received the Medal of Honor on Oct. 30, 2019 at the Illinois State Police Awards Ceremony.
"Our hearts are broken today, but our spirit is not," Kelly said. "To allow our spirit to be broken, to give in to the darkness around us, would be to dishonor what Todd and his family stand for. We will honor him. We will honor his life, service and the service and sacrifice of his family."
A moment of silence and prayer was held in Hanneken's memory at the conclusion of the press conference.
ISP said Route 10 is back open after the crash.
