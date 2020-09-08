OLNEY, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities are searching for a man accused of shooting another in southern Illinois.
Illinois State Police said they are searching for 19-year-old Olney man Rick A. Meador. A first-degree murder warrant has been issued through the Richland County state's attorney's office for Meador in connection to the shooting death of Kyle M. Johnson, also 19.
According to troopers, ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8 officials responded to assist Olney police on Sept. 6. The scene was at North Walnut and East Laurel streets, where authorities said they found Johnson with multiple gunshot wounds.
Johnson was taken to an area hospital, where he died.
Anyone with information on Meador is asked to call law enforcement. He is described as "armed and dangerous" and should not be approached.
Troopers said Meador is about 5-foot-11, weighs about 155 pounds and has brown hair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.