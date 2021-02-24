CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man suffered serious injuries in a Tuesday crash in Clark County, troopers said.
Illinois State Police reported the crash happened at about 9:31 p.m. Tuesday, when a 2020 Ford Explorer was moving eastbound on U.S. 40 and about a quarter-mile west of 830th Street. Troopers said a 2000 Chevrolet van was unattended and parked facing east on the right shoulder of U.S. 40.
The driver of the Ford Explorer side-swiped the parked car and overturned several times before coming to a stop in a field south of U.S. 40, per troopers. They said the van was pushed to a ditch on the south side of U.S. 40 and came to a rest.
Kenneth Woods, 45, was the driver of the Explorer, troopers said. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
The crash remains under investigation Wednesday evening.
