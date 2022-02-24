NEOGA, Ill. (WAND) - Troopers said a Neoga man has been arrested on charges of aggravated battery of a child.
Troopers said at about 3 p.m. on Feb. 13, a 2-year-old male victim arrived at a local hospital and was then transported to a regional level 1 trauma hospital due to suspected child abuse. Illinois State Police DCI Zone 8 was requested by Neoga police to investigate alleged aggravated battery of a child.
Gabriel Gonzalez, 25, was charged on Feb. 22 with aggravated battery of a child, which is a Class X felony count. The charge was filed in the Circuit Court for the Fifth Judicial Circuit of Illinois in Cumberland County. He was arrested by Neoga police on Feb. 23.
Gonzalez is held at the Cumberland County Jail with bond set at $250,000 (10 percent to apply).
