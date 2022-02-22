MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (WAND) - Missouri troopers said they found 30 pounds of meth hidden inside of a Gatorade cooler.
The discovery happened Tuesday afternoon in a traffic stop, which occurred on I-70 eastbound in Montgomery County, Mo. Troopers had stopped a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu for speeding before K-9 officer "Rony" alerted to narcotics in the vehicle.
The meth was inside of a solution in the cooler.
Troopers said the vehicle was traveling from Las Vegas to Philadelphia.
Along with the drugs, troopers reported seizing $1,132 in cash.
This is NOT the kind of ICE you put in your sports drink.— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) February 22, 2022
State Troopers stopped a vehicle for speeding this afternoon on eastbound I-70 in Montgomery County. MSHP K9 Rony alerted to narcotics in the vehicle and troopers found 30 pounds of methamphetamine in a solution. pic.twitter.com/XxQ69cWgez
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.