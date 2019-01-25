ILLINOIS (WAND) – Truck drivers were planning a potentially dangerous weekend ‘Slow Roll’ across Interstate 57, troopers say.
State police sent out a warning Friday night saying they are aware of a plan by a group to engage in a ‘Slow Roll’ for over 100 miles of road between Marion and Effingham on Saturday, Jan. 26. Troopers say this idea can cause traffic delays and potentially crashes.
WMC 5 reports the truckers want to draw attention to "unsafe regulations and practices". They say drivers aren't properly trained for how to avoid deadly crashes - something they say is a rising problem. Truckers are also planning a "Trucker's Vacation" across the U.S. that starts April 12.
“Though the Illinois State Police respects the rights of citizens to express their opinions in a lawful manner, there is great concern with any event that is designed to impede or block the normal and reasonable movement of traffic," said ISP Southern Patrol Commander Major Chris Owen. “Traffic backups are a major contributing cause to traffic crashes, which lead to property damage, personal injury, and possibly death. A planned event designed to impede normal traffic flow is dangerous to the innocent motoring public.”
Troopers say people who take part in this ‘Slow Roll’ could face punishment from law enforcement and might be liable for crashes.