(WAND) - A video interview of former President Donald Trump, which was posted to Facebook by his daughter-in-law, has been removed from the platform.
NBC News reports a company spokesperson cited his indefinite suspension from Facebook, which followed a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The riot was carried out by supporters of the former president after he made false claims about the 2020 election being fraudulent.
Facebook's ban began day after the riot.
Lara Trump is the person who posted the interview, which was teased beforehand on Instagram. Facebook sent her an email warning her team about the consequences of uploading the video, saying "content posted on Facebook and Instagram in the voice of President Trump is not currently allowed on our platform (including new posts with President Trump speaking) and will be removed if posted, resulting in additional limitations on accounts that post it."
The veracity of the email was confirmed to NBC News by a Facebook source.
Lara Trump also received a second email confirming Facebook had removed the video once it was uploaded.
“In line with the block we placed on Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, further content posted in the voice of Donald Trump will be removed and result in additional limitations on the accounts,” the email said.
Facebook said its ban of the former president is ongoing. The matter has been referred to its independent oversight board. Twitter, which also issued a ban after the riot, said its actions are permanent.
NBC News reached out to a spokesperson for former President Donald Trump and did not immediately hear a response.
