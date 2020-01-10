SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport has announced it now offers TSA PreCheck enrollment.
In a partnership with security company IDEMIA, the airport is offering IdentoGo services including TSA PreCheck, hazardous materials endorsement and transportation worker identification credential enrollments. Customers can have a passport photo taken at the Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport Enrollment Center, which can be found in the Passenger Services Center inside of the main commercial passenger terminal (1200 Capital Airport Drive).
“We are thrilled to be able to offer this important service in our community,” said Springfield Airport Authority Board Commissioner Dianne Barghouti. “We’ve listened and acted upon the requests of many to bring the TSA PreCheck enrollment service to Springfield. We hope many will use this service and enjoy the benefits of the TSA’s PreCheck program while traveling by air.”
Hours of operation for the enrollment center are from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Appointments and pre-enrollment can be done online here, and walk-ins may be accepted as time permits. People can also call the Universal Enrollment Customer Service Call Center (855)347-8371 to set something up.
Find out more details about TSA PreCheck at this link.