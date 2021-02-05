CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Tuscola graduate made history by being apart of the United State's Marine Corps' first female and male integrated company in San Diego, Calif.
The Champaign Marines posted on Facebook that Emma Zimmer will be part of the first female and male integrated company.
In February, gender-integrated training at the Marine Corps' west coast recruit training depot will commence with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego. The Marines from Lima Company will graduate together as the first integrated unit from MCRD San Diego since the installation's inception nearly 100 years ago and will benefit from successes built from the nine previously integrated companies the Marine Corps has trained in the last years at MCRD Parris Island.
"It's history in the making," said Staff Sergeant Colley. "Zimmer is a motivator and it makes us proud."
The company will consist of 400 recruits and will have a platoon of approximately 60 female recruits from Western Recruiting Region. SSgt. Colley said Zimmer is setting an example for young women locally in central Illinois by being apart of the integrated company in California.
"A lot of people aren't too sure, but with her coming in here and doing this and creating this positive impact on the youth of Champaign and surrounding areas, it's going to get more to come in and she is going to inspire a lot of young women," Colley said.
Zimmer will spend 2 weeks in ROM and then will complete 13 weeks of recruit training. SSgt. Colley added the integration in San Diego will build a stronger brother and sisterhood in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Zimmer graduated from Tuscola High School in 2020.
