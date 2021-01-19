SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - For the first time in the Abraham Lincoln Council, Boy Scouts of America Eagle Board of Review history, two female scouts are under review to become Eagle Scouts.
Mya Powell, 15 of Auburn, and Alexandra (Kat) Swaner, 16 of Chatham, have completed their Eagle Scout projects and await final Board review to complete the Eagle Scout process.
Both Powell and Swaner are members of Scout BSA Troop 1310 in Chatham, one of the first female troops in the Central Illinois region.
Nationally, fewer than six percent of registered Scouts ever achieve the rank of an Eagle Scout.
To earn Eagle Scout's rank, an individual must take on leadership roles within their troop and community, earn a minimum of 21 merit badges, research, organize and complete a large community service project.
"Earning the rank of Eagle Scout takes hard work and perseverance, and we are honored to recognize Mya and Kat for this significant accomplishment," said Council CEO Jeff Whitten.
"Along the journey to Eagle Scout, young people gain new skills, learn to overcome obstacles, and demonstrate leadership among their peers and in their communities. These benefits are invaluable to everyone, and we are thrilled they are now available to even more youth."
The Eagle Scout Board of Review is scheduled to interview Powell and Swaner on Jan. 23.
