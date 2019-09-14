CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a head-on DUI collision.
ISP Says a person driving a Mitsubishi Sedan was driving under the influence on I-74 near milepost 183 in Champaign County just after 1 Saturday Morning.
That driver collided head on with another vehicle: both vehicles sustained heavy damage.
The driver of the first vehicle was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. He was cited for a DUI and improper lane usage.
The driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.